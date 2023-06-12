Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah has pledged to strengthen the people’s faith in democracy by rewarding their votes with life-changing projects as contained in his manifesto and social contract with them.

Dr Mbah who wished the people of the state happy Democracy Day, said the state government would not rest until it achieves the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty, among others.

In a statement made available by his media office, Mbah said the state had made appreciable progress since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that his administration would double up efforts to fix the state and attend to the welfare of the people.

“Although, the history of our democratic sojourn has been chequered with challenges, yet the state is moving at an encouraging pace.

“Let me equally seize this opportunity to salute the people of Enugu State for their heroic feats and for keeping faith with us. It is through your overwhelming support that we are here today as your representatives. We will not let you down in the coming days and years.

“We are not unaware that you voted for us because of our promises to transform the state and give you those benefits of life as contained in our manifesto. We know you are already counting on the number of days remaining for water to run in the state. We want to reassure you that we are mindful of that. Water is definitely going to run within the stated time.

“Think of those dividends of democracy you could imagine. We are deliberate in our efforts to bring them to your doorsteps. Rest assured that your welfare is our utmost priority.

“We want to urge you to keep your support coming in this major partnership as we consolidate and count the gains of democracy in our clime. Be assured of our dedication and commitment to serve you by doing things differently,” part of the statement reads.