June 12: We must strengthen our democratic institutions — SDP’s Ajaka

Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in the November 2023 elections in Kogi, Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka has called for the need to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and resist attempts to undermine them whether through manipulation, intimidation, or outright sabotage.

He called on institutions of government to remain independent and ensure fairness, justice, and accountability in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Muri Ajaka, who made an official broadcast, via his social media handles on Thursday.

“Democratic institutions are the backbone of our nation, When they are weak, democracy suffers. When they are strong, the people prosper. We must prioritize the strengthening of these institutions, & resist any attempt to undermine them, whether through manipulation, intimidation, or outright sabotage.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we honor the memory of patriots who laid down their lives so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have today. This day is not just a date on the calendar, it is a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect, nurture, and strengthen our democracy for generations to come.

For our democracy to thrive, we must prioritize the strengthening of our democratic institutions; the Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC Nigeria, the judiciary, the legislature, and other critical agencies. These institutions are the backbone of our nation, ensuring fairness, justice, and accountability. When they are weak, democracy suffers. When they are strong, the people prosper. We must resist any attempt to undermine them, whether through manipulation, intimidation, or outright sabotage.

“While we hold our leaders to the highest standards of accountability, we must also remember them in our prayers. Leadership is a divine assignment, and those who serve with integrity leave legacies that outlive them. Let us pray for wisdom, courage, and selflessness for those in authority. At the same time, let us honor past leaders who made sacrifices for our democracy, their imprints remain even in death, and we must ensure their labors were not in vain.

“Today, our nation faces severe economic hardships; rising inflation, unemployment, and unbearable costs of living. In Kogi State and across Nigeria, families are struggling to make ends meet. Insecurity continues to threaten lives and livelihoods, with banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes spreading fear in our communities.

“More disturbing, is an attempt by certain political actors to hijack our democracy for personal gain, what we call “state capture”. They seek to control institutions, silence opposition, and undermine the will of the people, Ignoring Governance. But I say to you today: We must resist it! The power belongs to the people, not to a select few. Kogites, in particular, must remain vigilant, demand accountability, and reject any form of political oppression. Our voices must be heard, and our future must not be mortgaged by selfish leaders.

“Despite the challenges we face in Nigeria, we must not lose hope. Democracy gives us the power to change our nation peacefully — through our votes, our voices, and our collective will. The Nigeria of our dreams is achievable if we remain united, reject division, and insist on justice, equity, and progress for all. Let us continue to stand firm against oppression, demand good governance, and work together for a state that truly serves its people. Our resilience will pave the way for a brighter future,” the statement read.