June 12: We are ready to protect lives, property of Gombe people ― Police

The State Police Command in Gombe State has said that it is fully ready to protect lives and properties during the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in the state.

The PPRO, SP Mary Malun while speaking with Nigerian Tribune vide telephone said that officers and men have been effectively mobilized to go round to ensure that there is law and order across the state.

She said that “Even as I am speaking with you, our men have gone round Gombe metropolis, they are not yet back. Another round of surveillance will be embarked upon, this will continue throughout the period and even beyond.”

The PPRO assured the people of the state not to panic but go about their normal and legitimate endeavors advising however that any strange movement or gathering should be reported immediately to the nearest Police formation for prompt action by the Police.

Mary Malun stressed that Gombe state people are law-abiding citizens who will not do anything to breach the peace of the state warning however that anyone caught trying to foment trouble will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

While wishing the people of the state a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration, the Police advised that everything should be done within the ambit of the relevant laws of the country.

