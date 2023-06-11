President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Monday morning to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

It would be his first since he was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023.

A statement issued on Sunday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, State House Director Information, urged television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.