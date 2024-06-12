An American-based Nigerian Professor of Medicine and philanthropist, Prof. Emeka Umerah, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all the heroes and heroines of democracy, and the entire Nigerian population over the celebration of the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy in the country, but quickly urged the president to faithfully implement the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 campaign mantra, anchored on a policy document titled “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Umerah, who is a member of the Tinubu Diaspora Group, USA, said this in a statement, as he paid glowing tributes to the democratic heroes and heroines, dead or alive, who sacrificed their personal comfort, security, and resources to bring about the democracy being enjoyed today.

This was just as he recalled the sacrifices made by the heroes and heroines of Nigeria’s democracy and their organisations, including President Tinubu, to validate the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, which was won by the departed multimillionaire publisher and philanthropist, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, but which was annulled by the military junta headed by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Umerah listed the heroes and heroines to include Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Pa Alfred Rewane, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Ganiyu Dawodu, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Mr. Chima Ubani, Chief Edward Kobani, Chief Lulu Briggs, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Alhaji Abdulazeez Ude, Ambassador Tanko Yusuf and General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Others, according to him, are the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; Gen. Alani Akinrinade; Chief Reuben Fasoranti; Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Chief Olusegun Falae; Chief Olusegun Osoba; Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi; Chief Ralph Obioha; Chief Cornelius Adebayo; and Dr Kayode Fayemi, among others.

Besides, he hailed the eminent 49 persons representing various pro-democracy groups who were the founding signatories to NADECO, the arrowhead of the struggle, led by the late Pa Ajasin.

He, however, commended President Tinubu for his administration’s bold economic reforms, which he believed would soon translate to prosperity and abundance, noting that the planned new minimum wage would ease workers’ burdens and stimulate the economy.

Reeling out the achievements of the Tinubu administration just within one year in the saddle, including the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island, the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country, and the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion, among others, Umerah expressed the hope that Nigerians would bountifully reap the democracy dividends by the time the administration clocks its first term in office.

He further expressed the belief that the policy document, which prioritises national security, economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation, education, the digital economy, sport, entertainment, and culture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, women empowerment, social programmes, judicial reforms, federalism and decentralisation of power, and foreign policy, among others, which the president’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” stands for, is capable of transforming the economy soon.

