President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described any candidate who failed to endure and accept pains of electoral defeat as undeserving of the joy of winning in the next round of election.

The President said this in his maiden broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, in celebration of this year’s Democracy Day.

According to the President, the intense contest and outcome of the 2023 general election is a testament of democratic stability in Nigeria over the years, adding that those who lose at the poll this year can win in the next round of election.

He said, “This year, we held the seventh in the cycle of elections that have become sacred rituals of our democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999.

“That the polls were intensely contested is in itself positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in our land. It is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed. But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph. Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man,”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE