A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourabe Shina Peller, has called on all Nigerians to work together across tribal, religious and ethnic divides to build a stronger, more united and prosperous nation for the present and future generations.

Peller made the call in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s Democracy Day, June 12.

While referencing the historical significance of June 12 as Democracy Day, the former House of Representatives member charged Nigerians to remember and value sacrifices made by their forebears to bring about democracy, adding that the democracy being celebrated today stands as a testament to their unwavering courage and commitment to democratic ideals.

Also, the former lawmaker, who is the Ayedero of Yorubaland, emphasised the need for all to reflect on the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the nation’s democratic journey and honour the memory of many like Chief MKO Abiola and others who lost their lives to the struggle.

Furthermore, the Oke Ogun-born businessman cum politician urged all to consider upholding the principle of democracy, justice, and equality as a task that must continuously be undergone. He added that there is need for all Nigerians to recommit themselves to the values that define them as a people, emphasizing unity, peace, and progress.

The statement reads in full:

“As we commemorate the historical significance of June 12, Democracy Day, let’s remember sacrifices made by our forebears in the pursuit of democracy and justice. Today, we stand as a testament to their unwavering courage and commitment to democratic ideals.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect on the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our nation’s democratic journey. Let us honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola and many others whose indomitable spirit and unwavering belief in the power of democracy continue to inspire us all.

“As we celebrate the progress we have made towards a more inclusive and participatory democracy, let us also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. It is incumbent upon us, as citizens of this great nation, to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and equality in all our endeavours.

“Let us recommit ourselves to the values that define us as a people – unity, peace, and progress. Let us work together, across divides of tribe, religion, and ethnicity, to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

“Importantly, for democracy to thrive effectively in Nigeria, the youths, who are the engine room and future of every nation, must actively take responsibility and be involved in the political system, policy, and decision-making.

“As we look to the future with hope and optimism, let us never forget the lessons of our past. Let us draw strength from the resilience and determination of our founding fathers, and strive to create a better, more just society for all.

“May this Democracy Day be a time of reflection, renewal, and rededication to the noble cause of democracy. Together, let us continue to uphold the ideals of freedom, justice, and equality that define our great nation.”

