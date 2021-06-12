June 12: Rivers CP Assures of adequate security for Democracy Day celebration

As Nigeria marks June 12 Democracy Day celebration, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday has warned youths in Rivers to shun any form of violence.

CP Friday made the call at a security meeting with stakeholders, NBA, youth leaders, human rights groups and Civil Society Organisations in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The CP who disclosed that the command has received intelligence that some hoodlums plan to hijack the Democracy Day celebration to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state, issued a stern warning to miscreants who plan to cause chaos and destabilize the peace and security of the state on Saturday.

He assured residents of the Command’s resolve to provision of adequate security during and after the celebration.

“We all know what June 12 means to Nigerians. You know the genesis of June 12 until it has now been declared a public holiday by government to do our Democracy Day.

“It will be a day of celebration so to say but we are having the feelers that some miscreants want to make trouble out of that day.”

Meanwhile, Enefaa Georgewill, chairman of the Rivers Civil Society Organisation, has insisted that the protest must go on in the state and would be peaceful except the police would come to disrupt it.

