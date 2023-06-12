•younger generation should be discouraged from calling for military rule, AYDM charges

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, guard the fledgling democracy jealously and remain united as one great people.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at an event to commemorate the National Democracy Day Celebration, held at St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Ikeja residence of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, saying that Nigerians should continue to have faith in the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at the event organized by a coalition under the aegis of Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM) to mark the 30th Anniversary of the annulled poll, stated that the story of June 12 and the events that followed had been adequately documented and would continue to be told to generations of Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that June 12 was, no doubt, a watershed and a turning point in the political history of Nigeria, recalling that June 12 1993, was a day Nigerians set aside their multi-ethnic and multi-religious colourations and united by their common desire to see the end of military dictatorship, voted overwhelmingly for the joint ticket of Chief Abiola and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as President and Vice President on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The governor sadly noted that the Late MKO Abiola died desiring good governance for the country and to bring out millions of Nigerians from poverty, calling on everyone to de-emphasize religion, ethnic affiliations and unite Nigeria.

“We must unite as people, come together to make our country great,” he said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said it was proper to pay glowing tributes to the heroes and heroines of the June 12 struggle as, according to him, without their sacrifices, enthronement of civil rule in Nigeria would have been a herculean task.

“Today, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of that historic election in the annals of our country, it is proper and necessary to pay glowing tribute to the memories of the symbol of that struggle. Chief MKO Abiola GCFR, his loving wife, the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and all those who sacrificed their lives, including those Nigerians who were killed on Ikorodu Road in Lagos.





“We must salute the courage of the leadership of the Nigerian Students (NANS) at the time. NADECO members and other June 12 activists, including some of you seated here in this hall today, must be commended for your outstanding efforts. We note the indelible efforts of frontline pro-democracy campaigners, both dead and alive, such as Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi(SAN), the late Pa Ayo Adesanya, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the late Pa Alfred Rewane, ex-National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Secretary Frank Kokori, Chief Ayo Opadokun, the late Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Mr Femi Falana SAN, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and, of course, our own President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee at the time. They were all a thorn in the flesh of the military despots.

“Many activists tasted brutality from the oppressors but refused to be cowed. Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who campaigned against the military, was murdered in broad daylight on June 4, 1996, in her car around the 7-Up area, not too far from here. They and several others who are too numerous to mention are the true heroes of the struggle that fueled the desire for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria, on 29th May 1999 and which we have sustained for 24 unbroken years,” Sanwo Olu said.

Earlier in his remarks, the former Secretary General, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Pa. Ayo Opadokun, stated that Nigerians must collaborate with President Bola Tinubu for him to perform well and be able to deliver the country the citizens all dreamt of notwithstanding the challenges before the country.

“The challenges before us are great and we should be mindful of our notion, Yoruba people must not fail the nation, all of us must combine and collaborate with the new government for him to perform very well,” he said.

Also, in his welcome address, the President of the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), Mr Adewale Adeoye, charged Nigerians to discourage the younger generation from calling for military rule, adding that the worse version of democratic rule was far better than the most benevolent military dictatorship.

The rights activist argued that the masses were ignored under military dispensation, saying that Nigerians were never part of the budget process, could not question the horrendous financial crimes committed by the military administration, while the free speech was an aberration as newspaper houses were shut, journalists detained or killed under the dispensation which he described as evil.

“Under military rule, Nigerians were never part of the budget process, we could not question the horrendous financial crimes committed by the military administration, free speech was an aberration, newspaper houses were shut, journalists were detained or killed. Military rule is evil,” he said.

During the visit by the Governor to the residence of the Abiolas in Ikeja, President and Founder of the House of Politics (HOP) Nationwide, Alhaja Aminat Irawo, tasked President Tinubu to declare the Late Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the 1993 presidential election, saying that all entitlements should be given to him as the former president of Nigeria.

Hon. Lola Edewor Abiola, daughter of Late MKO, commended the state government for their annual visits and support to the family, noting that Sanwo-Olu had been championing democracy in the state, even as she expressed hope to see a better country which June 12 struggle stands for.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE