A cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebamiji; and all Nigerians on the occasion of June 12.

Alo, who is the Zonal Superintendent, Grace Of Mercy Zone, Essien Region, Nigeria and Overseas and founder of Adamimogo Communications Limited, owner of Adamimogo 107.7FM, Ekiti, Adamimogo 93.1FM Lekki, Lagos, and Adamimogo 105.1FM in Ibadan described June 12 as a significant day.

A statement issued on behalf of Alo by his Personal Assistance, Deji Ogunbusuyi stated that June 12 marked a turning point in Nigeria history which is a testament to the power of democracy and the human spirit.

The statement reads, “Twenty-nine years ago, Nigerians came together to demand freedom and justice, and though the election was annulled, the movement sparked a wave of activism that shaped our country’s future.

“Our nation has come a long way since then, and we have made significant progress towards democratic governance.”

He noted that Nigerians must not forget the sacrifices of those who fought for the freedom, including Moshood Abiola, who paid the ultimate price for his convictions.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us remember the values of June 12: freedom, justice, and equality for all.

ALSO READ: Shippers’ Council CEO commends WACT over investment, automation

“Let us continue to work together towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live in peace and prosperity.

“I urge you all to use this occasion to reflect on our nation’s history and the role we can play in shaping its future.

“Let us pray for our nation and its leaders, that God may guide and direct us towards His purpose, my God bless Nigeria and may God bless us all, amen.”

He however urged Nigerian to love themselves and join hands with Tinubu’s administration in taking the nation to greater heights, adding that the nation will not move forward without love.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE