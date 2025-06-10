June 12: Power resides with the people —Gov Otu

To celebrate this year’s Democracy Day, Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, participated in a special church service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Calabar, honouring both June 12 and Nigeria’s democratic progress.

In his speech, the governor characterised June 12 as a pivotal moment that reaffirmed the people’s voice as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy, emphasising that in spite of the past repression, the united determination of Nigerians in 1993 and again in 1999 created the foundation for the democracy the nation enjoys today.

“June 12 serves as a reminder that sovereignty lies with the people. This concept inspires our people’s first approach,” he said.

Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to developmental initiatives that have a direct impact on the populace, highlighting infrastructure, agriculture, electricity and healthcare as vital areas for unlocking economic potential and enhancing citizens’ wellbeing.

“We do not invest in roads or hospitals for recognition. Every step we aim to create opportunities and uplift livelihoods across the state,” he stated.

He urged citizens to adopt the vision of a thriving and united Cross River State, saying, “we are entering a new era. It is truly a time of hope, and by God’s grace, Cross River will prosper.”

The service was attended by religious leaders, government officials and community members who gathered for reflection and prayer to commemorate 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE