June 12: Police deploy personnel, resources in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has assured residents that comprehensive security arrangements have been finalised to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration of June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

According to the Command, the deployment aligns with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police and the constitutional mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

To this end, adequate personnel and logistics have been strategically deployed across the state, covering public spaces, government institutions, worship centres, recreational spots, motor parks, and all venues designated for official and unofficial Democracy Day activities.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order before, during, and after the celebration. He further directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Units, and Intelligence Officers to intensify visibility policing, surveillance, and intelligence-led operations.

He warned that any attempt to disrupt public peace or incite unrest would be met with the full weight of the law. He also appealed to parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in any form of violence during the festivities.

While congratulating citizens on the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day, CP Yahaya urged the public to cooperate with security personnel, remain vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency line: 07038793973.

The statement, signed by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer, concluded by wishing all residents a peaceful and joyous Democracy Day celebration.

