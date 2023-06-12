The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Olamide Oladiji has expressed optimism in Nigeria’s democracy, saying the emergence of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will restore hope of a greater and better Nigeria.

Oladiji in a message to mark the democracy day celebration, commended the heroes of democracy across the country for their struggles which culminated in the benefits of today but assured that Tinubu would bring MKO Abiola vision to fruition.

According to him, June 12 has become a symbol of unity, of hope, of aspiration for a better tomorrow, one built upon true democratic ideals and practices.

He commended Nigerians for their resilience since the advent of the current democratic dispensation, noting that the process has been torteous but rewarding adding that with further commitment and determination the birth of a new Nigeria of our dream is imminent

He said that the democracy being enjoy today in Nigeria was built upon the immense sacrifice that June 12 represented and still represents.

The Ondo Speaker however, expressed confidence in the ability of President Tinubu to midwife a better Nigeria where democracy dividends will be enjoyed by all.

Oladiji rallied support of the citizenry for the government to realize its dream of making life worth living for all.

The Speaker pledged the support of other honourable members to work with the Akeredolu led government in Ondo State towards enhancing further performance in the extension of democratic governance to the people.

He urged Nigerians to let the occasion be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future we want.

Also, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Ade Adetimehin has said Nigerians would soon begin to reap the gains of the pledged ‘renewed hope’, which they voted for earlier in the year

Adetimehin stated this in his goodwill message on Democracy Day, however, assured the people of the state that the pains which trail the removal of fuel subsidy would soon disappear.





He urged citizens to exercise patience, with the unwavering hope that the decisions taken thus far by the APC-led government are in the best interest of a healthy economy.

The party argues that most decisions that would ultimately be beneficial usually present unpleasant and unfriendly dispositions, adding that “such tough faces never endure, but the sweet gains do.”

Adetimehin said, “I have no doubts that the economy will soon improve to the admiration and benefits of all Nigerians. We only need to be patient.”

The party celebrated with Nigerians and all lovers of democratic government, urging them to sustain the system.

According to him, some notable Nigerians offered so much, including their lives, for the enthroned democracy, saying the sacrifices should be cherished at all times. The best way to do this, he contended, is to keep immortalising their names.

The APC chieftain commended the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for renaming the popular Democracy Park in Akure after the symbol of June 12 struggle, Moshood Kashinmawo Olawale Abiola.