June 12: Obi tackles Tinubu, says Nigerians worse off after two years

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) said the former governor of Anambra State made a Democracy Day broadcast on “Democracy in Decline: Reflecting on Two Years of Tinubu’s Governance”, where he gave his position on the Tinubu administration.

Obi, who did a sectoral analysis of the midterm report of the administration, ranging from corruption, prudence, economy, insecurity to politics, concluded that the President was detached from the people, adding, “Governing by remote is not what Nigerians need, you need to go round and get firsthand.”

The POMR Spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, quoted Obi as saying, “The President should stop touring outside Nigeria and use his remaining two years to tour the Nigerian states instead.

“Mr President, you have already made over 30 international trips, spending nearly 150 days abroad. If you tour Nigeria’s 36 states and dedicate just 2 days to tour each state, it would take only 72 days for you to do so, less than half the time you have already spent outside the country on foreign trips. You need to go around the country to see.”

Obi advised on how to deepen democracy, appealing to Tinubu “to emulate late President Umaru Yar’Adua who was honest enough to admit the process that brought him into office was wrong and not sufficiently credible, and thus insisted on doing what is right to save our democracy. And similarly, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan saved our nascent democracy by accepting defeat even before the election results were announced.”

He added, “We must end this troubling governance era that is filled with impunity, state capture, and absolute disregard for the rule of law and the checks and balances required of any worthwhile democracy.”

Obi regretted that “in our present state, our dear country Nigeria cannot be justifiably classified as a democratic country. The vital indicators of democracy are noticeably absent. Some do not even exist. Democracy is said to be ‘a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,’ yet none of these three measures exist in our democracy today.”

“Rules, regulations and requirements to participate in elections or be elected for are not followed; consequently, individuals who are to be disqualified ab initio are now holding public offices.”

Speaking further on the state of democracy in the country, he stated, “It is most troubling that in its two years in office, the present government has brought the nation to the point where our leaders now celebrate and endorse failure, lies, and propaganda. The government today, rather than show genuine accountability and measurable progress, focuses on manipulating narratives, gaslighting the public, shifting blame, and weaponising governance.”

The former governor expressed sadness that while “Nigerians live in a worsening and worrisome insecurity, widespread corruption, hunger, and general despondency.

“There are no clear benchmarks for measuring tangible development, as we continue to witness the collapse of key indicators — like education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation — which are parameters for measuring national progress.

“Our country today can best be described as a nation declining fast in all its facets. The security of lives and property has worsened, and the rule of law is virtually non-existent. These are the hard-verifiable facts: On 29 May 2023, when this government was sworn into office, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at $364 billion. As of today, it has declined to $188 billion, a decline of almost fifty per cent (50%).

“Nigeria’s GDP per capita was $1,640 as of May 2023, but today it has dropped drastically to about $835, a devastating decline of about 50%.

“Nigerians living in multi-dimensional poverty increased from 38.9% to 54% within this period, with about 129 million Nigerians now living below the poverty line. The World Bank reported recently that 75% of Nigerians in rural areas now live in poverty as of 2025, and even more than previously recorded in the urban areas.

“Today, more than 18.3 million Nigerian children are out of school, the highest number in the world. The quality of education in Nigeria is also deteriorating rapidly. Many of our children are being taught sciences without any science labs and computer studies without any computers. Students are now writing WAEC and other national exams in the dark, relying on candles. There are now even glitches in their exams.

He observed that on healthcare services, the situation had deteriorated as “the National Primary Health Care Development Agency decried that less than 20% of over 30,000 Primary Healthcare Centres across the nation are fully functional. I have even recently visited some health centres where delivery rooms were without toilets. The United Nations recently reported Nigeria as the world’s worst country to give birth, with one death recorded every seven minutes.”

“Ditto Nigerian businesses that have continued to collapse at alarming rates. Within the past two years, approximately 7 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) shut down and folded up across Nigeria. Over 80 manufacturing companies have permanently closed their operations. Funding costs, including the cost of raw materials and energy, have surged to an incredible level, forcing these manufacturers to shut down.

“Over 15 major multinationals (including GlaxoSmithKline, Diageo, Procter & Gamble, and Shoprite) have exited Nigeria due to the harsh operating environment.”

Obi noted that the hunger crisis arising from food insecurity has deepened in these two years. Based on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) reports, “Nigeria’s hunger situation has taken a hit, as we are now one of the hungriest countries in the world. Millions can no longer afford food due to the high costs of food and non-existent disposable income.”

“Our national population is experiencing a mental health crisis as the mental health and stress levels within this period have increased drastically. Nigeria is now one of the top three most stressed countries in the world. Fifty-nine per cent of Nigeria’s population is under daily stress. Mental health experts and advocates have warned that the present situation in Nigeria is having an extremely adverse effect on the population as it contributes to anger, anxiety, and depression levels in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that over 20 million Nigerians are now affected by mental illness.”

Obi also said that despite the trillions of naira purportedly saved from the removal of fuel subsidies (a policy initially justified as a means to curb borrowing), this government has, within two years, borrowed far more money than the administrations of President Umaru Yar’Adua, President Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari combined.

He observed, “Today, Nigeria’s overall public debt is estimated at close to ₦188 trillion. Nigerians were informed that these borrowed funds would be allocated to critical sectors of development. Still, there has been no significant improvement in education, healthcare, or poverty alleviation; critical sectors that are vitally important for national development.”

“Brazen corruption is at its worst under this administration. Nigeria has now become a crime scene. Now our national budget is routinely inflated and padded without consequences.

“One of the most glaring manifestations of this is the extensive padding of the 2025 national budget. BudgIT revealed that about ₦7 trillion was questionably inserted by the National Assembly. These figures suggest a pattern of inflated costs and misappropriation of funds.”

