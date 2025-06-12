June 12 : NSCDC deploys 680 personnel in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has deployed 680 personnel as part of efforts to safeguard citizens and national assets for a hitch-free June 12 Democracy Day celebration in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Zamfara State NSCDC Commandant, Sani Mustapha, through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC II Umar Mohammed M.

ALSO READ: June 12: Edo deputy gov, Idahosa, preaches unity

The statement reads:

“The Zamfara State Commandant assures citizens of a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration. He has deployed six hundred and eighty (680) personnel to safeguard the civil populace, their property, and national assets and infrastructure efficiently.

“Commandant Sani Mustapha confirmed the deployment as a proactive measure to ensure stability and order during the Democracy Day celebration, emphasizing that all critical national assets and infrastructure within the state will be effectively manned to prevent possible vandalism.”

He further affirmed the consistency and professionalism of NSCDC personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Commandant Sani Mustapha stressed that the NSCDC, under the visionary leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, remains committed to fulfilling its mandate.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE