June 12: Nigerians barely holding on, Kate Henshaw tells FG

Actress Kate Henshaw has come in hard on Nigeria’s leadership, declaring that there is little to celebrate after 26 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Speaking during a Democracy Day special on Channels Television, the veteran actress and activist expressed deep dissatisfaction with the nation’s progress, questioning what democratic governance has truly delivered to ordinary citizens.

“There is no middle class and we cannot tell any more lies to ourselves,” she said, highlighting the widening gap between the elite and the struggling masses.

Henshaw lamented that despite over two decades of civilian rule, Nigerians continue to endure alarming levels of insecurity, poverty, and the collapse of basic infrastructure, all of which have contributed to the rising cost of living and general hardship.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: June 12: The Abacha people are now legislators, ministers — Adeniyi Akintola, SAN

“Everything around us is crumbling and Nigerians are barely holding on by the skin of their teeth,” she said. “We cannot keep quiet. There must be justice, equity, and security for the people, for their lives and property.”

Despite her evident frustration, the actress urged citizens not to abandon hope. She stressed the importance of remaining engaged in the democratic process and continuously holding leaders to account.

“But I still hold on to hope that we will have a country to live in — for our children — something they can build on,” she said.

Henshaw’s comments come amid growing discontent among Nigerian celebrities and public figures who have spoken out against the country’s direction under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Rapper Falz recently echoed similar sentiments, stating that the country had retrogressed significantly in the past two years.

“I made the statement about not being sure I’d raise my kids in Nigeria because of the current state of affairs. More than anything, it goes without saying that we’ve moved backwards. There isn’t much progress to speak of,” he said.