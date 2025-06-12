June 12: Nigeria only achieved uninterrupted democracy in 26 years — UNYF

As Nigeria marks this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has raised concerns over what it describes as the country’s underwhelming progress despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

The Forum stated that although Nigeria had enjoyed democratic stability since 1999, that achievement had not translated into tangible development in key sectors, calling for a more proactive youth-led political movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement issued today, UNYF President, Comrade Toriah Olajide Filani, decried Nigeria’s stagnation in sectors such as mining, health, agriculture, security, and power, noting that, “The dividends of democracy have been unevenly distributed despite ballooning FAAC allocations.”

According to Filani, while celebrating 26 years of unbroken democracy, the country could not ignore the fact that uninterrupted democracy alone was insufficient.

He submitted that there was a need to see tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens.

“We stand on the cusp of another Democracy Day, marking 26 years since the return to democratic governance.

“But we must confront a difficult truth: Has this system truly delivered on its promise to uplift the lives of the Nigerian people? While we celebrate the absence of military rule, we cannot ignore the fact that uninterrupted democracy alone is insufficient. We need to see tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens,” the UNYF president stated.

Filani drew attention to persistent issues in the mining sector where illegal operations continue despite significant government investment and lamented the dilapidated state of healthcare, insufficient agricultural support, worsening security challenges, and the continued failure of the power sector to drive economic growth.

UNYF further emphasized the urgency of youth inclusion in governance, urging young Nigerians to begin the process of identifying and backing a credible youth candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“The time for complacency is over. We must seek out and support a young, visionary leader who understands the challenges facing our generation and possesses the courage and competence to lead Nigeria toward a brighter future,” the Forum asserted.

It also renewed its advocacy for far-reaching electoral reforms aimed at deepening democratic practices and fostering citizen’s trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Among the proposed reforms, according to the Forum, was the electronic transmission of results from polling centres, which it believed would significantly reduce electoral disputes and boost transparency.

The UNYF also called for the mandatory use of card readers to authenticate voters and eliminate vote manipulation and identity fraud during elections.

It further proposed the use of designated schools rather than open streets for conducting elections, arguing that such a move would offer better security, reduce ballot snatching and protect electoral materials from manipulation.

On the long-debated issue of diaspora voting, the Forum demanded that Nigerians living abroad should be allowed to participate in the country’s democratic process through secure and transparent digital platforms, noting that millions of voices have been systematically excluded for decades.

According to Filani, “In this digital age, it is unacceptable that Nigerians must travel across the country to exercise their right to vote. We need electoral reforms that enable citizens to vote from anywhere within the country, supported by secure and transparent digital systems.”

In addition to diaspora voting, the Forum advocated the creation of secure online voting platforms, especially for voters within Nigeria, to address logistical and security challenges, particularly in volatile regions.

Filani further stressed the need to simplify voter registration, highlighting the barriers many Nigerians face in acquiring their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“Many citizens wake up as early as 3:00 a.m. to queue at collection centres, yet still meet long lines. Even though online options exist, the reality remains that a significant number of Nigerians do not have access to smartphones or the internet.

“These systemic barriers must be addressed to ensure fair and inclusive participation in the democratic process,” he advised.

The group also called for real-time monitoring of electoral processes to ensure transparency and public confidence, as well as inclusive electoral policies that take into account the needs of rural dwellers and persons with disabilities.

