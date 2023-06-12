Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani has called on Nigerians to consolidate on the lessons of June 12 as well as to build trust in government.

He made this known in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Monday to mark the death of Chief MKO Abiola.

According to the state governor, the lessons learnt from June 12 incident should be used to build and renew people’s trust in government while recounting late MKO Abiola’s huge sacrifices to ensure that democracy thrives in Nigeria.

The Governor said Nigeria has come a long way in its practice of democracy which has been a mixed bag of successes, failures, unmet expectations and rising expectations.

“It is also a story of heroes and villains,” Governor Uba Sani lamented.

He noted that Nigeria’s founding fathers, labour leaders, civil society and pro-democracy activists have made remarkable contributions to the growth and development of democracy and the nation owes them a debt of gratitude for their labours of love.

“The last few years of our practice of democracy have been full of challenges. Our people’s trust in democracy and government waned considerably due to economic, social and political crisis, with their debilitating consequences.

“Many of our people feel the country and its leaders do not care about them. The youths feel the country does not care about their future. Many parts of the country feel they have not been given a sense of belonging.

These sentiments and anxieties threaten our country’s economic prospects and our desire for national unity,” the Governor said.

He lamented that the way policies are designed and implemented in Nigeria without adequate consultations and scrutiny have tended to alienate the people while corruption has worsened the trust deficit.

The challenge before us therefore is how to restore the people’s trust in government and effectively mobilize them for the important task of national renewal.

“Our country must move in a new direction. We must put in place measures to ensure inclusiveness, responsiveness, fairness and integrity in policy making and service delivery.

Devolution of powers is the way to go. More powers must be given to the states to take care of the needs of the people at the grassroots. Decentralization of powers will unleash the potential that exists everywhere in Nigeria,” he said.

The Governor said, is making conscious and deliberate efforts to spread development by focusing on the rural areas and his government is determined to reinvent and reenergize the rural economies through massive infrastructural development.

“When we make the grassroots attractive to our people, rural – urban migration will be checked and our people will fully embrace democracy as a system that caters for their welfare and enables them to realize their full potentials,” he said