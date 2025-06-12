June 12: Journalists locked out of NASS chamber ahead of Tinubu’s address

Journalists accredited to cover the National Assembly were on Thursday barred from gaining access to the chamber where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was scheduled to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives as part of the Democracy Day celebrations.

The President was expected to deliver his Democracy Day speech at 12 noon, as part of activities marking the June 12 commemoration, before the joint sitting of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

It was observed that despite possessing valid accreditation tags, reporters from several major news organizations were denied entry by security personnel stationed at the entrance to the Galaxy, the designated press gallery of the National Assembly.

Stern-looking personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Sergeant-at-Arms, and other security operatives manning the gate insisted that only individuals with “special accreditation” would be granted access to cover the session.

Journalists affected by the restriction included representatives from The Guardian, Vanguard, TVC News, Punch, The Nigerian Tribune, News Central, The Nation, ITV, among others.

While accredited journalists were locked out, several politicians, aides, and individuals with no official role in the proceedings were seen gaining entry into the chamber.

Security personnel told the journalists to follow the proceedings from the television screens at the National Assembly’s media centre.

Members of the press corps described the move as an infringement on press freedom and a deliberate attempt to limit media coverage of a significant national event.

All is now set for the arrival of the President and his entourage, as all the lawmakers are already in their seats, along with other dignitaries, at the House of Representatives chamber, venue of the joint sitting.

