June 12: Islamic cleric seeks urgent govt action against poverty, hardship confronting Nigerians 

As Nigeria commemorates 26 years of democracy on June 12, the founder and spiritual head, Shafaudeen-In-Islam Worldwide, Prof. Sabit Olagoke, JP, has stressed the need for urgent government action in the implementation of mass-friendly policies to address the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He also emphasised the need for renewed commitment to democracy, justice, and equality by the country’s leadership.

In a statement made available to newsmen in commemoration of the Democracy Day, he outlined several key areas for government intervention, highlighting the urgent need for poverty alleviation, saying, “Economic inequality remains a pressing issue. It is imperative that the government initiates programmes that lift people out of poverty and promote equitable growth.”

According to him, despite the establishment of democratic governance, many Nigerians continue to suffer from economic hardship, insecurity, and social injustice.

Olagoke pointed out that the fight for a better Nigeria is not over, stating, “The struggles of our people for democracy and equality must not be forgotten. We owe it to those who fought for our rights to continue their legacy.

“Every Nigerian deserves access to essential services that foster human development. Education and healthcare are fundamental rights, not privileges.”

Addressing the issue of security, he remarked, “Enhanced security and the protection of human rights must be prioritized. Citizens should feel safe in their communities and confident that their rights are upheld.

“We need to focus on initiatives that create jobs and empower individuals. Economic empowerment is essential for a thriving society,” he stated.

Olagoke further urged officeholders on increased transparency and accountability in governance, adding, “Trust in government can only be built through openness and accountability. The people deserve to know how decisions are made.”

He, however, called for greater engagement with citizens, asserting, “Policymakers must actively listen to the concerns of the public. Democracy thrives when the voices of the people are heard and considered.

“Let us recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all. We owe it to the memory of Chief MKO Abiola and the countless Nigerians who fought for our democracy, ” he concluded.

