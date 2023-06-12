The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the June 12 Democracy Day to accentuate the demand for the entrenchment of democratic tenets in the country.

In a statement issued by the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, to mark the occasion, the main opposition party noted that it was “distasteful, offensive and unacceptable for the nation to observe the Democracy Day under a system that violated, desecrated and despoiled all the tenets of Democracy as witnessed in brazen rigging that characterized the 2023 general elections.”

According to the party, the barefaced manipulations of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), amounted to an unpardonable assault and rape of democracy and disregard for the will of the people; the very ills which Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.

It added: “June 12 epitomises the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, manipulative and anti-democratic system; against injustice, impunity and electoral fraud which INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, now represents.

“It is indeed heartrending that all the steady progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in reforming our electoral system have been completely wiped off by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP however urged Nigerians not to despair but remain optimistic and law-abiding in their hope for a better nation which they earnestly yearn for.

It charged all the leaders at all levels across the country to be guided by the essence of June 12 by always adhering to the principles of democracy in the overall interest of the Nigerian people.

Meanwhile, the PDP has advised Nigerians to disregard rumours and reports making the rounds and purporting that certain individuals have been designated for Minority leadership positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

A separate statement by the national spokesman said such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in the party and among its national assembly members-elect.

It added: “For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our numerical strength with other opposition Parties to determine the emergence of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and will not allow any distractions at this moment.

“The interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long-standing relevant managerial and legislative experience, leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives.





“At the right time, the PDP together with our members in the National Assembly will speak with one voice on any issues with regard to other leadership positions in the federal legislature.”

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians to disregard the said rumour and reports as according to the statement, “our Party and members-elect at the moment have our eyes on the ball on the election of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly in the general interest of the people of Nigeria.”

