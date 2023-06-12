President Bola Tinubu has vowed to eradicate illegal orders used to truncate democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, democracy is about “rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice”.

Tinubu spoke in the wee hours of Monday during his first nationwide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

He also compared the unrelenting pro-democracy onslaught unleashed against the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election to “battle against colonial rule by our founding fathers that resulted in the gaining of Nigeria’s independence in 1960.”

He, therefore, implored Nigerians to make a little bit of sacrifice as government strives to yield to the growing calls for good governance amidst hardship posed by his announcement of subsidy removal.

