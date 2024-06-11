Elder statesman, Dr Chike Obidigbo has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on addressing the continued marginalisation of the South East region, particularly the Igbo people.

In a press release he personally signed and made available to Journalists shortly after a media conversation in Awka on Tuesday, Obidigbo lamented the ongoing violence and bloodshed in Igbo land, condemning attacks on security agencies and innocent civilians.

He criticised the economic strangulation of the South East, citing multiple taxations, infrastructural deficits, and official intimidations that forced businesses to migrate or close down.

Obidigbo also highlighted the political imbalance, noting that despite 25 years of democracy, the South East has not produced a president, and the region is allocated fewer states and federal appointments compared to other zones.

He urged Igbo leaders to unite and work towards achieving equal opportunities and inclusive leadership, emphasising that the progress of Ndigbo is hindered by internal wranglings, envy, jealousy, and hatred from other regions. Obidigbo called for a reevaluation of the country’s leadership and economy to address these issues and ensure a more equitable society.