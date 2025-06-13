June 12: Groups call for recognition of pro-democracy activists, martyrs

Civil society organisations under the aegis of the Defend Nigeria Movement (DNM) and the Nigerians Unite for Democracy (NUD) have called for the recognition of June 12 Pro-Democracy Activists and Martyrs of democratic struggles in the country.

The coalition made the call in Lagos on Thursday at a world press conference held to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election by the military regime of President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and the 26th anniversary of Nigeria’s Democracy, respectively.

The historic June 12 1993 presidential election was won by the businessman and politician, late Chief MKO Abiola.

Convener, Comrade Razaq Olokoba asserted that “there is no administration since 1999 that can be acknowledged as the Baby of the June 12 struggle than the present administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

He said, “But beyond the memories and nostalgia, the June 12 struggle has become at the same time a symbol and a call to action for good governance and democracy. This is the way to continue to stand on June 12. On June 12 we stand!

“This notwithstanding, there is a compelling need to deepen the gains of the lessons of June 12.

“There is no administration since 1999 that can be acknowledged as the Baby of the June 12 struggle than the present administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is not only because the President was a key player among those who made sacrifices in those days and who later as governor of Lagos State was adept at innovations towards development and defiance of authoritarian central government, but also because of its richness in progressive elements and democrats.

“It is therefore not surprising that alongside policies geared towards economic and socio-political transformation, the government has also not forgotten the heroes of the past. This cannot be denied and we are not about to do that.

“However, we make bold to state that this recognition appears to have been one-sided. The heroic deeds of the grassroots people defined that struggle. Their resilience bore the banner forward and their sweetness and blood watered the flowers of struggle. Too many unsung heroes. Too many forgotten ordinary people. President Tinubu, himself a player in the board room and in the street of the struggle, needs to pay attention to this.”

The coalition also called on the President to accord due recognition to the June 12 Activists and Martyrs.

“There should also be a monument to the unsung heroes of June 12. They are our unknown soldiers.

“Also, the government at all levels needs to urgently address our security challenges by leveraging technology and community participation. State police and community policing have become a matter of urgency, beyond rhetoric and sentimental considerations.

“Security in the real sense should be the collective responsibility of the people, not as empty declarations but with indigenous and innovative inputs,” he added.