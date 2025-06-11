June 12: Gov Bala felicitates with Bauchi residents, Nigerians

The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has extended his felicitations to the people of Bauchi State and all Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Bala Mohammed joined the rest of the country in celebrating 26 years of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria, acknowledging the sacrifices of heroes past and the collective determination of the Nigerian people to uphold the tenets of freedom, justice, and accountable leadership.

He said that, “Democracy Day, marked as public holiday by Nigerians, serves as a solemn reminder of the nation’s collective journey toward democratic governance, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

“It also honurs the sacrifices of those who stood firm in the face of oppression and paid the ultimate price in the struggle for democratic freedom,” he added.

The Governor also saluted the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Nigerian people, whose commitment continues to sustain the ideals of democracy.

He acknowledged the contributions of past and present leaders, civil society actors, and ordinary citizens who have played a pivotal roles in deepening the democratic culture in our country .

The Governor emphasized that democracy is not just about elections, but about delivering tangible dividends that uplift the lives of the people.

He noted that under his stewardship, Bauchi State has witnessed remarkable progress across various sectors, underscoring the transformative impact of purposeful governance rooted in democratic ideals.

The Governor affirmed that these strides are a testament to the gains of democracy and the unwavering commitment of his administration to good governance, transparency, and people-oriented policies.

As Bauchi State joined the rest of the nation in commemorating the important day , the Governor urged all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity , peace, and good governance.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, inclusive development, and the protection of the rights of every resident of the state.

Bala Mohammed further called on the people of Bauchi State to use the occasion of Democracy Day to reflect on the progress made so far and to renew their commitment to building more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all as contained in a statement signed

Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor.