June 12: Good governance is the cornerstone of democracy —CAN

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) asserted that good governance is fundamental to any democracy and calls for transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

In a message commemorating the 2025 Democracy Day, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh emphasized that the day symbolizes Nigerians’ collective commitment to democracy, freedom, and justice. He stated that Nigeria’s abundant resources must be effectively utilized to tackle poverty, unemployment, inequality, and infrastructure development, among other issues.

“The legacy of the 1993 elections remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of our nation’s enduring democratic spirit,” said Okoh. “As we reflect on this journey, we urge all Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, and truth. We must take a firm stand against injustice and violence in all its forms.”

Okoh reminded those in positions of responsibility that ensuring freedoms and religious liberties must not be persecuted for their beliefs.

“We want to remind the government to deliver justice to victims of religious violence. We call for urgent and sustained action to safeguard lives and property across the country.” CAN remains committed to supporting every initiative aimed at restoring lasting peace and security,” he added.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen its systems and processes to enhance electoral transparency and public trust.

Furthermore, he advocated for the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and press freedom, encouraging the government to engage constructively with citizens to find inclusive solutions to national challenges.

“As we mark this significant day, CAN prays for the peace, unity, and progress of our beloved country. We call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation—one that honors the sacrifices of our democratic heroes,” Okoh concluded.