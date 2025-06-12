June 12: Good governance is cornerstone of democracy – CAN

As Nigerians mark Democracy Day in honour of the historic June 12, 1993 elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has emphasized that good governance remains the cornerstone of true democracy.

In a statement issued by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN extended warm greetings to all Nigerians, urging citizens to reflect on the democratic values symbolized by June 12, freedom, justice, and unity.

“The legacy of the 1993 elections remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of our nation’s enduring democratic spirit,” the statement noted.

Highlighting key national issues, Archbishop Okoh called for unity, peace, and religious tolerance among Nigerians. He emphasized that the government must uphold its sacred responsibility to protect religious freedom and ensure justice for victims of religious violence.

CAN also raised concerns about the country’s worsening security situation, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, which continue to undermine Nigeria’s stability.

“We call for urgent and sustained action to safeguard lives and property across the country,” Archbishop Okoh said, as he reiterated CAN’s commitment to supporting peace-building efforts.

On the broader governance landscape, the Christian body stressed that transparency, accountability, and equitable resource distribution are critical to addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality. CAN urged the government to invest more in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

CAN also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen its systems to ensure credible elections and restore public trust.

Archbishop Okoh underscored the need to uphold free speech, peaceful assembly, and press freedom as vital components of a thriving democracy.

“As we mark this significant day, CAN prays for the peace, unity, and progress of our beloved country. We call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation; one that honors the sacrifices of our democratic heroes”, the statement added.

CAN also acknowledged the efforts of government institutions, security agencies, and citizens working to uphold democratic values and national cohesion.

