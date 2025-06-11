June 12: Gombe NSCDC deploys 500 personnel for Democracy day celebration

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 500 personnel across the state to actively participate in the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

This deployment is in line with the directives of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and underscores the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

It is also part of efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for citizens and visitors in the state before, during, and after the celebrations.

The deployed personnel, comprising officers and men, will be stationed at strategic locations, including celebration venues, high-risk areas, and key points across all divisions and area commands.

Their presence aims to deter potential security threats and ensure a crime-free celebration throughout the state.

Commandant Jibrin Idris, the NSCDC Gombe State Commandant, urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or security concerns to the nearest security agency.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between security agencies and the public in maintaining peace and security.

The Commandant also wished all citizens and residents a happy Democracy Day celebration, encouraging everyone to participate in the festivities with joy and enthusiasm while maintaining a high level of awareness of their surroundings, as contained in a statement by SC Buhari Saad,

Command Public Relations Officer.

