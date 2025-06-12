June 12: Firm urges leaders to emulate MKO Abiola’s dreams

The Chairman of Wardiere Oakmount, Kunle Ilori-Diamond, has called on Nigerian leaders to continue to tailor policies toward the wellbeing of Nigerians in conformity with the dream and legacies of the late winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

Ilori-Diamond pleaded with Nigerian political leaders to strive to attain Abiola’s kind of integrity and the people-oriented values he was known for.

He made this known through a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday.

The real estate czar said it was clear that MKO’s kind of values was going to deliver a desired Nigeria to people across socio-economic lines before he was killed by those he described as enemies of Nigerians.

He said, “Nigerian leaders must continue to affirm and act in ways that prioritize the well-being of the ordinary Nigerian, in line with the vision of the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

“It is this people-centered dream that should guide our national values and leadership approach. I urge our political leaders to emulate Abiola’s rare integrity and his commitment to the people. He stood as a symbol of hope, unity, and genuine service, qualities that are sorely needed in today’s governance.

“It remains evident that MKO’s values, had they been allowed to flourish, would have created a Nigeria that serves everyone regardless of class or background. Tragically, his dream was cut short by those who stood against the progress of the Nigerian people.”

He also asked Nigerians to give a good measure of support to the Federal Government, saying “If President Bola Tinubu gets the support of the masses, Nigerians will enjoy the fruit of the collaboration.”

Particularly, he appealed to state governors to be a good pillar of support and not hinder the acceleration of the development that stares Nigerians in the eye.

“Governors should also complement the president’s effort by standing up to their responsibilities. Despite the Federal Government’s consent, many state governments have yet to commence the process of generating electricity for their respective states.

“Also, why should any governor oppose local government autonomy? Governors should rather explain themselves to Nigerians if they have a genuine reason why they want to continue to hold on to local government funds,” he added.

He also charged Nigerians to start securing their individual future in their little ways by investing in real estate and owning homes for themselves.

“Nigerians too should be alive to their environment by investing right. Honestly, in real estate, your money cannot be wasted. If not for anything get yourself a house and be let loose of the shackles of a landlord,” he enjoined.