June 12: Don cautions against move to deny Tinubu second term in office

As Nigerians mark the 27th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, an educationist, Dr Layo Adeniyi, who is one of the victims of General Sani Abacha’s gulag, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a continuation of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Abiola, cautioning that no move must be made by the powers that be in the country to deny him the opportunity of his second term in office come 2027.

Adeniyi stated this position on Thursday at a press conference, which took place at the Toyin Street, Ikeja residence of Chief Abiola, observing that the sage, Chief Awolowo, tried his very best to contribute to the development of the country but was never allowed to rule despite all the efforts he made.

According to Adeniyi, who spoke ahead of the launch of a book titled MKO Abiola: Symbol of Democracy, written by him and scheduled to be unveiled on 5 July 2025, the winner of the June 12 poll—adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the country—Chief Abiola, also a Yoruba man, was similarly denied the opportunity of ruling Nigeria by the powers that be.

Speaking at the event attended by Alhaji Lekan Abiola, son of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 poll, Dr Adeniyi, who has authored several books, said he undertook to write the new book on Abiola to enable “Nigerians know precisely what goes on in the political chess game in the country.”

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a Yoruba man and he tried to contribute his own quota to the development of Nigeria at large as president, but he never had the opportunity. Abiola came, he succeeded, people really gave him the mandate to rule the country, but he was denied by the powers that be then.

“I am writing this book now to warn that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a continuation of Awolowo and he is also a continuation of Abiola and so there must be no, no, no denial of any opportunity for him.

“That Nigerians would know precisely what goes on in the political chess game in the country, that is what the book is all about. I didn’t have the intention of bringing it to the public, but when my brother, Lekan Abiola, saw the manuscript, he insisted that, ‘Egbon, this book must be launched publicly so that Nigerians would have access to it, so that they would know his (Abiola’s) exact life story apart from what they have been hearing.’ That’s why we are here,” he stated.

“On 5 July 2025, it will be exactly 27 years since the genuine President-elect with no controversy or ambiguity, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, was murdered with tea, leaving democracy lovers with the question: how did he die on the day he was to be released?

“The world has heard from the man who annulled the election, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, revealing the secret behind the annulment in his book A Journey in Service.

“Yes, Chief MKO Abiola is not alive to tell his own side of the story, but I, Dr Layo Adeniyi, one of the victims of Abacha’s gulag and a graduate of Alagbon University of Alagbon Adversity, have come to tell the world Chief MKO Abiola’s side of the story and the historical connection that informed the audacity for that injustice to a Yoruba man who got the mandate of the entire nation to reshape Nigeria,” he added.

Also speaking, Lekan Abiola said he was initially of the view that nothing was left to be said about his father and Nigerian democracy that was not already in the public domain when Dr Adeniyi first told him about his literary work on the winner of the June 12 poll, but he later changed his mind when he read the manuscript and saw how the author “traced my dad’s background and his journey to the pinnacle of the African continent.”

He said he saw the need to read more, only to understand his father’s involvement in not only the Nigerian society but the entire black race, noting that, “while many saw MKO Abiola with the eye of a politician who wanted to rule Nigeria, Dr Adeniyi unveiled many unknown factors that made my father’s mission an unachievable goal.”

According to him, the book about his father revealed that the annulment was planned before the election, based on the political principles traditionally put in place by the old Northern order.

“What amazes me more about the book is Dr Layo Adeniyi’s political analysis that forecasts a possible gang-up against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid, which echoes more from the North than any other part of Nigeria.

“After reading the book, I insisted that it must be publicly launched for the benefit of the general public and those who are thirsty for an objective narration of the rebirth of democracy in Nigeria, a cause that turned me and my siblings from Alhaja Kudirat Abiola to orphans,” he said.

