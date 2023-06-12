Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on the momentous occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, has said citizen participation is key to sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He equally extended his heartfelt appreciation to the founding fathers of Nigeria’s democracy and commends the leaders who have worked tirelessly to uphold uninterrupted democracy since 1999.

In a statement issued on Monday through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed noted that the journey towards democracy in Nigeria has not been without challenges.

He stressed the importance of recognising the immense efforts made by the founding fathers, noting their vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy.

H said they have laid the foundation upon which the country stands today. He asserts that Nigerians owe a debt of gratitude to the founding fathers for their selflessness and foresight in establishing a system that allows for the voices of the people to be heard and their aspirations to be realized.

According to him, since the return to democratic rule in 1999, Nigeria has made significant strides in consolidating its democratic institutions, adding that the country has witnessed peaceful transitions of power, the expansion of civil liberties, and the strengthening of democratic processes.

He stressed that this progress is a testament to the collective will of the Nigerian people and the dedication of our leaders to the principles of democracy and good governance.

“As the nation celebrates this Democracy Day, it is imperative that we acknowledge the vital role that every citizen plays in the sustenance of our democracy while urging the people to unite and support leaders as they navigate the challenges of nation-building, forging ahead with a vision of a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

“Democracy thrives when citizens actively participate, engage in constructive dialogue, and hold leaders accountable,” he said.

Governor Bello, therefore, called on all citizens of Kogi State to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values, to respect the rule of law, and to cherish the freedom and rights that democracy affords us.

He urges the people to remember that their diversity is their strength, and by embracing differences, the people can build a more inclusive society where every kogite and Nigerian has equal opportunities to thrive.





“On this significant day, let us also pay tribute to the heroes and heroines who have sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of democracy and social justice. Their sacrifices shall not be in vain as we strive to build a nation that truly reflects their aspirations.”

Governor Bello charged the people of Kogi State to continue conducting their activities in a manner that fosters peace and security within our state. Together, let us work towards a future where peace, progress, and prosperity prevail.

