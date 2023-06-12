The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has urged Nigerians to protect and guard the country’s nascent democracy and ensure it works for all by actively participating in the democratic process.

The council boss stated that despite its imperfection, democracy remains the best option for the country.

Apatira in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Com. Balogun Lukman Olumide urged Nigerians not to relent in their quest for a prosperous and peaceful country.

He saluted the heroic deeds of patriots who worked assiduously to actualise democratic rule in the country, especially the symbol of the June 12 struggle, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu adding that it is only a truly great, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria could be a befitting compensation for their sacrifices.

He said, “We may not have reached the promised land, but we have left Egypt. We may not have attained the best, but we surely have made some progress as a nation.

“With more determination and active participation of the citizens in the democratic process, we would reach the promised land.

“While we remember today the contributions and sacrifices of our patriots (dead and living), the only befitting compensation for their efforts would be a truly great, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. This is achievable.”

He urged the youth to show more interest in the economic and political development of the country, adding that they have the required education, exposure, and numerical strength to make a positive impact on both the economy and governance.

