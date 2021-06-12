June 12: Akure youths converge for peaceful rally in Ondo

As Nigeria commemorates democracy day today June 12, 2021, some youths in Akure, Ondo state capital, converged on the Adegbemile Culture Center for a peaceful rally.

Some major streets in the capital city are deserted with shops and markets not opening for business in the early parts of the day

Nigerian Tribune observed that the popular Oba Adesida Road, Arakale, Ondo road, Nepa, Hospital, Oba ile, Road block and Oyemekun did not record influx of both human and Vehicular movements.

Similar situation was recorded at Alagbaka, Oda, Oba ile, Shasha and Fiwasaye areas as few vehicles were seeing plying the roads.

Residents of Akure are staying at home today even without a sit at home order from government or security agencies.

But the youths armed with placard of various inscriptions, such as stop the killings, Nigerians are hungry, Democracy reigns, among others.

The youths moved from the Adegbemile junction towards the Oja Oba and Oyemekun road, peacefully.

