June 12: Akure youths converge for peaceful rally in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi Akure 
June 12, Akure, Ondo

As Nigeria commemorates democracy day today June 12, 2021, some youths in Akure, Ondo state capital,  converged on the Adegbemile Culture Center for a peaceful rally. 

Some major streets in the capital city are deserted with shops and markets not opening for business in the early parts of the day 

Nigerian Tribune observed that the popular Oba Adesida Road, Arakale, Ondo road, Nepa, Hospital, Oba ile, Road block and Oyemekun did not record influx of both human and Vehicular movements.

Similar situation was recorded at Alagbaka, Oda, Oba ile, Shasha and Fiwasaye areas as  few vehicles were seeing plying the roads.

Residents of Akure are staying at home today even without a sit at home order from government or security agencies.

But the youths armed with placard of various inscriptions, such as stop the killings, Nigerians are hungry, Democracy reigns, among others. 

The youths moved from the Adegbemile junction towards the Oja Oba and Oyemekun road, peacefully.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

June 12: Bauchi gov salutes courage, patriotism of heroes of democracy in Nigeria

Latest News

3 arrested protesters, released in Lagos

Latest News

Democracy Day: 22 years of uninterrupted democratic rule have proven naysayers wrong,…

Latest News

Commercial activities paralysed in Osun as residents mark Democracy Day

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More