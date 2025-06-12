June 12: Aiyedatiwa hails heroes of democracy

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said Nigeria’s democracy has come to stay, saying the nation’s journey to democracy has continued to yield gains despite the losses suffered in the past.

Aiyedatiwa who made this assertion during the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, urged Nigerians to consolidate on the gains of democracy to build a more inclusive and accountable society.

The Governor described the June 12, 1993, presidential election, won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political history.

He recalled that the election, which was widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the nation’s history, was annulled, thus denying the country an opportunity for a more accelerated democratic evolution.

He said “Today, we commemorate a pivotal moment in our democratic journey as a country. The June 12 election was not only a watershed that has had lasting impacts on our country’s democratic journey, it has strengthened our collective struggle for freedom, justice and the Rule of Law,”

While reflecting on the theme of this year’s commemoration, June 12: Losses and Gains in Relationship to Today’s Democratic Realities in Nigeria, the Governor noted that the occasion was not only for remembrance but also a moment for reflection on how far the country has come.

He said the past interruptions to democratic rule had led to negative consequences such as economic stagnation, limited access to social services, weakened civic engagement, and widespread human rights abuses.

He, however, acknowledged that since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria has recorded considerable democratic progress.

He said “In spite of the challenges we faced, we have made notable progress in the consolidation of our democratic institutions.

“Citizens now enjoy greater freedom to express their opinions, assemble, and constructively criticise the government without fear of arrest or harassment,”

Aiyedatiwa however paid tributes to the late Abiola for his supreme sacrifice in the quest for democracy and to other pro-democracy activists who played critical roles during the struggle, including Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Oba Olu Falae, Balarabe Musa, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Madam Kudirat Abiola, Chief Abraham Adesanya, and various human rights organisations and student bodies.

He also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of his administration since assuming office, noting that his government has remained people-driven and committed to promoting good governance, security, workers’ welfare, education, infrastructure, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted a wide range of achievements under his administration aimed at improving governance and service delivery across Ondo State.

“Since the commencement of our administration, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that it is people-driven. We are putting adequate security measures in place to ensure peace and safety of lives and property throughout the state,” the Governor noted.

He urged Nigerians, especially the people of Ondo State, to remain committed to democratic ideals and to continue supporting leaders who prioritise accountability, transparency, and the welfare of the people.

In his lecture titled “Losses and Gains in Relation to Today’s Democratic Realities in Nigeria,” Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, represented by Ondo State Attorney General, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, described June 12 as a symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and hope for a better Nigeria.

He said the day invites reflection on the historic 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest, which was annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Bamidele outlined the losses of June 12, including democratic betrayal, suppression of voices, and delayed political development.

He, however, said the gains include 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, national recognition of Abiola, increased civic awareness, and ongoing institutional reforms.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu, a frontline figure in the June 12 struggle, has continued its legacy through ambitious reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic stability, national security, and improved governance.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, said it is the duty of Governor Aiyedatiwa to keep the spirit of democracy alive, adding that Ondo State played a crucial role in the pro-democracy movement.

He emphasized that democracy must deliver real benefits to the people, and urged the governor to strengthen public trust by deepening democratic values.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, described the day as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s history and commended the governor for his commitment to upholding democratic ideals.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, Speaker, Ondo State of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Ayedun.

Others include, Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa, Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philips, members of Ondo State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Permanent Secretaries, political leaders, labour leaders, political appointees, top government functionaries, among others.

