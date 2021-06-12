June 12: Abiola is architect of modern democracy in Nigeria, politicians enjoying his sacrifice, says Bauchi gov

Late Nigeria business mogul turned politician, Chief Moshood Kashimowo Abiola has been described as the architect of the modern democratic rule the country is enjoying for the past 22 years uninterrupted.

The late adjudged winner of the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election was also eulogized for his immense contributions to democracy in Nigeria because during his lifetime, he empowered and impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians.

The eulogy was made by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as Nigerians marked the 2021 June 12 Democracy Day stressing that his sacrifice is what the political class in the country are presently enjoying.

Bala Mohammed who stated this during the flag-off of an empowerment Programme for women and youths in Zaki and Gamawa local government areas of the state on Saturday, urged politicians to emulate his exemplary lifestyle, stressing that life is about impacting positively the lives of people”.

The Governor said that “As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, June 12, we remember the great M.K Abiola who during his lifetime impacted positively the lives of Nigerians by empowering them.”

He said that “His exemplary life is worthy of emulation and that is the reason I choose this particular day to empower the lives of Bauchi people with these incentives to improve their standard of living.”

“We have recorded giant strides in the area of infrastructure development, education, women and youth empowerment, health amongst others. Despite the limited resources at our disposal, we are still striving to achieve more feats in order to justify the confidence reposed on us by the people of the state” he further said.

The Governor also said that the empowerment Programme will be replicated in the remaining local areas of the state as part of efforts by the administration to give everyone a sense of belonging.

He debunked rumours by some persons making the rounds in the state that the state is owing salaries of some workers, saying, ” the government has succeeded in sanitizing the nominal and payroll system of the state by ensuring that the issue of ghost workers was adequately addressed.”

Bala Mohammed further said that “The government pays salaries in the state as at when due and is not owing to any worker salary. The government has put in place a mechanism whereby anybody that has issues with salaries can report to the appropriate authorities who will look into the matter and resolve it.”

