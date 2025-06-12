June 12, a dedication to those who bled, died for us —Akpabio

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has said that the celebration of June 12 should actually be in honour of all Nigerians who bled and died in the course of fighting for democracy in the country.

He noted that their sacrifice must not be lost on the nation, adding that this must remain a constant reminder to generations of Nigerians.

Akpabio spoke on Thursday during a joint session of the National Assembly with President Bola Tinubu to commemorate June 12 celebration, which is now officially marked as Democracy Day since 2018.

“So, as we mark this day, let us remember those who bled so we could vote.

“Those who took risks so we could speak. Those who were buried so that freedom might rise. Let us also pay tribute to all those who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s democratic transition”, he told the session.

Speaking more on the significance of the day, he went on, “Today, we gather not to mourn injustice, but to honour resilience. We observe not the triumph of politicians, but the enduring faith of the Nigerian people in a democracy—a faith that survived betrayal, braved teargas, defied armoured tanks, endured silence, and still chose the ballot over the bullet.

“On June 12, 1993, the torch of the long march to freedom was lit. Nigerians stood up to say: ‘Our voice matters. Our vote counts.’

“However, the light was extinguished on June 24, 1993, when a terse statement declared that the will of the Nigerian people—freely expressed in the historic June 12 Presidential Election—had been annulled. Tears, rage, and hope poured into the streets.

“Nigeria did not just lose an election; she lost her innocence. And across the country, the silence of shock was broken by the roar of resistance. The people rose. Angry students marched. Journalists spoke. Mothers wailed. Workers downed tools. Fathers stood before tanks. And young men and women—whose only crime was believing in democracy—laid down their lives.

“They died because they loved Nigeria enough to fight for her soul. This was not just a rejection of oppression, but the beginning of a national awakening—signifying a rebirth as well as a reckoning.

“The intro of Chief Moshood Abiola campaign song captured the spirit of that day: ‘Nigeria on the march again.’ Indeed, Nigeria was on the march—towards democracy. But that cruel announcement turned the march for democracy into a march for justice.

“Many, including Your Excellency (Tinubu) stood tall in those days of darkness. While others chose silence or compromise, you chose courage. At great personal cost, NADECO which you were part of, helped sustain the flame of liberty when it was most at risk of going out.

Akpabio, while reviewing the two years of the Tinubu administration, praised the President for embarking on “bold reforms” he said were necessary to return the country to the path of positive growth.

He stated, “Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we have seen transformation in his bold approach to difficult reforms.

“From unifying the foreign exchange market, to local government autonomy, to the formation of the regional development commissions, to Nigerian Education Loan Fund, to removing fuel subsidies, to attracting foreign investments, to tax reforms, this administration has not shied away from the hard decisions required to stabilize and grow our economy.

“These efforts are gradually restoring investor confidence, laying the foundations for long-term prosperity, and refocusing government expenditure toward productive investments. Mr President we commend you for your boldness, your vision, and your unwavering belief in Nigeria’s future.”

On the part of the 10th National Assembly, the Senate President told the session that it had delivered on its legislative mandate, including passing critical bills like the tax reform bills.

He gave details, “This commitment is reflected in its extraordinary output: a total of 844 bills have been introduced within its first two years—an unprecedented figure that underscores the Senate’s proactive posture in tackling pressing national issues.

“Out of this impressive volume, 107 bills are currently at the committee stage, undergoing the necessary scrutiny and stakeholder engagement that ensures quality legislation, 206 bills are awaiting first reading, reflecting a robust pipeline of legislative ideas prepared for formal introduction, and 409 bills have advanced to second reading.

“Notably, the Senate has passed 96 bills, a record for any Nigerian Senate at this stage of the legislative cycle. Even more significantly, 52 of these bills have been assented to by the President, translating into enforceable laws that will shape governance, economic development, public welfare, and national security.

“These bills include the National Education Fund, local government autonomy bill, regional development commissions, tax reforms, universities and tertiary institutions, agricultural institutions etc.

“Moreover, the Tenth Senate has acted decisively on 26 Executive Bills, showcasing a healthy balance of cooperation and oversight in its engagement with the executive arm. These executive-sponsored legislations address key policy areas and benefit from the Senate’s thorough review and refinement before passage.

“Beyond bills, the 10th Senate has received a total of 80 petitions from citizens and civil society. This is a testimony to public trust in the institution. Of these, 18 petitions have been fully adopted, providing redress, transparency, and institutional accountability.”

However, as the celebration went on, former Bayelsa State Governor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, berated the Tinubu administration for speaking about democracy but “failing to match his words with action.”

Dickson, who was pissed by the fact that Rivers State remainedunder emergency rule while the President marked democracy day.

Dickson expressed shock that on the same day that democracy day was being observed, Tinubu was solidifying the emergency rule in Rivers.

He cited letters sent to the Senate to approve appointments made for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission and the Local Government Service Commission, among others, as an aberration.

Dickson, who said he would not join “bootlickers” to support the “illegality” in Rivers, argued that Tinubu missed a big opportunity on Thursday to restore democratic governance in the state.

He said, “You can’t be celebrating democracy on the one hand and on the other be flouting it in Rivers.

“Mr President should have seized today to restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

“Today is about upholding democratic rule in Nigeria and for the people of Rivers State. Creating an impression as if all is well, is double standard.

“No, as long as any part of Nigeria is under military rule, we can’t really say we are celebrating democracy.”

