June 12 : 26 years of unbroken democracy, great milestone for Nigeria — Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

Governor Oyebanji noted that 26 years of unbroken democracy is a great milestone for Nigeria, especially considering the huge respect it confers on the country in the comity of nations.

Governor Oyebanji, a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the also hailed the pivotal role played by prominent democracy activists, including President Bola Tinubu in joining other compatriots to fight for the restoration of civil rule in the country.

The Governor noted that President Tinubu was a prominent voice for the revalidation of the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential election result won by Chief Moshood Abiola who has been widely acknowledged as the symbol of the democracy being enjoyed by Nigerians.

He said Providence has now placed President Tinubu on the saddle to make Nigeria great through his Renewed Hope agenda urging for the unflinching support of all Nigerians for the country to be restored to the path of prosperity.

Governor Oyebanji also paid tributes to the late Chief Abiola and other martyrs of democracy noting that no efforts should be spared in ensuring that their deaths are not in vain.

The Ekiti helmsman described June 12 as a watershed in the political history of Nigeria and a turning point in the nation’s political journey as a corporate entity.

“26 years of unbroken democracy is a great milestone for Nigeria. This is phenomenal, it is a record and an indication that Nigerians appreciate democracy despite the odds.

“It is instructive and symbolic that one of the most prominent agitators for the democracy we presently enjoy, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has , by Providence become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He played a pivotal role in the restoration of civil rule after decades of military dictatorship.

“Let us continue to support Mr President for us to realize the Nigeria of our dreams. As we move on in our democratic journey, let us continue to be more patriotic in our daily activities. We must continue to defend this democracy because it was hard earned and purchased with the sweat and blood of our compatriots,” Governor Oyebanji said.