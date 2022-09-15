Jumoke Akinjide pledges support for Atiku, mobilises hundreds of supporters in Ibadan

By Tribune Online
A former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Olajumoke Akinjide has drummed up support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Southwest stakeholders meeting.

It was meant to be an ordinary flying visit for Atiku to Oyo State to avail the Southwest Stakeholders of his noble strides and further curry their support for the 2023 presidential elections, but it turned out spectacular with the ensemble of people from different strata that joyfully welcomed the PDP presidential candidate to the event.
The colourful atmosphere paraded both men and women who gave the candidate a heroic welcome at the event that took place at professor Ogunlesi Hall of UCH in Ibadan on September 14, 2022.
Hundreds of people among the jubilant crowd were at the instance of the former Minister of State for FCT who had tirelessly ensured the mobilisation of party members from different local governments under the auspices of the Atiku Support Group in the state named “National Mandate Group, Oyo state chapter”.
When contacted by the press for a reason behind throwing support to the candidate, Oloye Akinjide extolled the character and excellence of Alhaji Atiku as a prudent man who never fudges on his goals of putting Nigeria on global recognition.
The former minister described Atiku as “a statesman who thinks of the next generation, taking bold steps in the race to secure people’s mandates to lead the country out of the wilderness.”
 The euphoric crowd, over 600 in number, spotting red gele (head gears) or white caps based on their gender were drawn from all 33 Local Governments across Oyo State to register their interests in Atiku winning come 2023.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was feasibly elated by the massive turnout promised never to betray the people of Southwest and Nigerians at large if he is eventually voted in as president in the forthcoming election.

 

