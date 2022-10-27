Jumia Nigeria emerges winner of HR Best Practice in the E-Commerce Sector

Jumia Nigeria, has emerged as the winner of the Human Resources Best Practice in the e-commerce category at the recently concluded HR Oscars Awards held at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt.

This award was in recognition of Jumia Nigeria’s excellent contributions and achievements towards upholding the best HR practices while implementing diversity and inclusion policy within their organisation.

Commenting on the feat, Enitan Oyenuga, Human Resources Director, Jumia Nigeria, stated, “This Award is a testament to our work in engaging, developing, and retaining our talent. Furthermore, it underlines the fine human development structure we keep putting in place as part of our operating model.

“At Jumia, we ensure our employees participate in the decision-making processes while putting in place a work arrangement and an environment that engenders work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment. Our operations are also very inclusive regardless of gender, religion or other lines.”

She also added that the company would continue to improve its practices as its employees are one of its greatest assets. The CIPM HR Oscars is an annual event that evaluates whether a company practices exceptional HR standards, implements outstanding HR initiatives, and promotes best-in-class disability inclusion practices. The goal is to identify best practices and recognise achievements.

