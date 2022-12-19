Jumia Food, Domino’s Pizza partner, target more consumers

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
JUMIA Food, an online food delivery platform in Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Domino’s Pizza, to offer consumers access to meals from the comfort of their homes.

Making the announcement at a press conference held, recently, in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, explained that the partnership  will provide a steady supply of Domino’s portfolio to consumers through the Jumia Food platform, while also ensuring  they receive their orders in the shortest time possible.

“We are delighted to provide our online platform where consumers in Nigeria can order their favourite pizza delight from Domino’s Pizza outlets available at the click of a button on Jumia Food. We have spent a decade in Nigeria, and since our inception, we have continuously strived to impact the lives of millions of consumers through innovation and technology.

“Our partnership with Domino’s Pizza is another step to making meals more accessible to consumers across the country through our platform,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eat’N’Go Africa, Mr Patrick McMichael expressed the delight of  Domino’s Pizza Nigeria at expanding its offerings to its  teeming  customers in Nigeria through listing on Jumia.

He added that the  partnership avails the company the opportunity to employ digital technology in ensuring  that it continues to maintain exceptional service delivery.

“Domino’s is hundred percent focused on the customer and that is why we continue to thrive and explore new opportunities for the convenience of our customers while also maintaining our 20 minutes delivery time,” Patrick stated.


On the impact of the partnership, the Eat’N’Go boss added that the  partnership would  go a long way in enhancing human capital development, and by extension, positively impacting on the nation’s economy.

