Julius Berger provides 25 empty containers as shelter for Anambra, Delta flood victims

Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, have provided twenty-five empty Containers and the Second Niger bridge toll-gate vicinity to thousands of families displaced by flood in Anambra and Delta Communities.

Mr Frederick Weiser, Project Director, Julius Berger, said this when he received members of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), in his office at head-bridge Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

He said they are also providing the Internal Displaced Persons (IDP), on daily basis, with treated water and some other reliefs materials in the Company’s capacity to ease

them.

He said the company will retrieve back the containers at the end of the flooding.

According to him, the gesture is among other development assistance the company has been rendering to all the communities situated around the Second Niger Bridge, since the beginning of the project four years ago.

Mr Weiser informed COREN that work is ongoing despite the flooding and that the Bridge would be officially open for use in December 2022.

The State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Onyeanyana Meju, in his speech, applauded the Construction Company (JB), for the humanitarian gesture which, he said, would help ameliorate the plights of the IDPs during the trying period.

I must say that I am quite impressed.

“I do not know that Julius Berger Nigeria Limited is such a wonderful Company that is so humanitarian in nature that can deal with situations like the ones we have in this IDPs camps where people are in a state of emergency and also, in an utter state of need,” Meju added.

He, therefore, appealed to public-spirited individuals, philanthropic organisations and corporate bodies as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country to emulate the gesture largely demonstrated by Julius Berger in complementing the efforts of the state government of Anambra and Delta towards ameliorating the plights of the IDPs.

One of the beneficiaries of the Julius Berger gesture, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, on behalf of others, Abdullahi Musa, a resident of one of the affected communities, (Oko village), near the Second Niger Bridge, expressed profound appreciation to JB for the humanitarian services, adding that the company has given them a lifeline through the donation of the Containers and the treated water.

Musa appealed to Government to assist them with food items too for their children.

