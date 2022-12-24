Juicy grilled whole chicken for Christmas

GRILLING a whole chicken is easier than people think and when else to try this recipe out if not this Christmas?

With the right flavour, spice combination and grilling technique, you are good to go.

For this juicy chicken, you will need:

INGREDIENTS

Whole chicken

Butter

Olive oil

Garlic

Parsley

Curry leaves

Salt

Paprika

Cayenne pepper

Black pepper





Suya pepper

Seasoning cubes

Onion powder

Garlic and ginger powder

Oranges

Limes

Carrots

Fresh ginger cloves

METHOD

Firstly, you will need herb butter. To do this, blend butter, olive oil (or any other oil of choice), garlic, celery, parsley, curry leaves and a pinch of salt together in a blender or food processor. Set aside.

Also, you will need spice mix. To get this, mix paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, suya pepper, salt, seasoning cubes, onion powder, garlic and ginger powder, altogether in a bowl. Set aside too.

Cut some oranges and lime and place them inside a baking dish, then place your washed whole chicken on top of it. Pat the whole skin of the chicken dry and under the skin of the chicken, take your already blended herb butter and rub it in properly. You can also rub some inside the hole of the chicken.

Also inside the hole of the chicken, add carrots, fresh ginger cloves, onions, orange and tie the legs together so the contents do not spill.

Take the spice mix you set aside and pour it on the chicken. Rub it all over the chicken with your finger and place inside the oven.

After about 30 minutes, bring it out and you will notice the juice that may have come out from the chicken into the baking dish. Take your injector (looks like a big needle) and extract the juice from the dish. Inject this juice back into the chicken. This will allow the chicken to taste more flavourful. (Ignore this part if you do not have an injector)

Return it inside the oven and leave for another 30 minutes.

Then remove the chicken from the oven and set aside to rest for 10 minutes before slicing to serve. Enjoy! Merry Christmas!

TIP: You can marinate the whole chicken in the fridge for three to four hours before grilling.

