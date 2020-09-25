Judiciary workers to commence two-week strike Monday

Staff of the Federal High Court, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Friday, indicated their intention to commence a two-week strike on September 28, 2020.

In a notice, circulated in and around the Federal High Court headquarters building in Abuja, the court staff, said they were abandoning their duties in line with the industrial action planned by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to begin on Monday.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced their resolve to embark on industrial action in protest of the recent increases in the prices of electricity and petroleum products.

The notice, which is not signed reads: “Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday the 28th day of September 2020.

“All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply”, the unsigned statement added.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) had, on Thursday ordered the organised labour, not to embark on the planned strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

Justice Galadima has also in his ruling on the exparte application, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28, 2020, or any other date.

The Judge also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The organised labour had threatened to commence indefinite strike action on Monday, next week over the refusal of the Federal Government to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

