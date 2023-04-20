Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) and head of the Obi-Datti Organisation, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, has said that the instability in the Labour Party was created by the “crisis of the Judiciary.”

“It is a Judge that made the Judgement that is now responsible for creating a crisis in the Labour Party.

“Judges in Nigeria rely more on technicalities, evasive tactics, to take very crucial positions. It is the judge who has the judgement that is causing the crisis right now,” Balogun Osuntokun told Channels TV on Thursday Morning.

According to him “There was a judge here who in his discretion said that Abure who has been chairman from the primaries of the presidential candidate, for the governorship, candidates for the National Assembly and for the state of Assemblies, the judge thereafter, gave a judgement that, that Chairman, should no longer parade himself as chairman, what do you make of that?

“Look at who and who brought the case to him? The judge is a Nigerian, he should have made a more logical position at his discretion.

“Does it mean that if a clerk brings a matter to the court against the Labour Party, he would pass judgment based on that.

“That the Party chairman should no longer parade himself as Chairman? Look judges have discretion on why to do what is proper.”

He maintained that those who do not mean well for Nigeria are the ones causing the problem for the country.

He said Abure enjoys the support of all members of the Party and the activities of the factional Chairman of the Party, Bashir Lamidi amounted to anti-party and the meeting of the party in Asaba have taken action on all the defaulting party members.

Osuntokun stated any peace parley with the Lamidi Apapa faction of the leadership tussle in the party and said it cannot hold talks with somebody who wants to boggle the Labour Party House.

He alleged that after a meeting in Abuja yesterday, the faction has plotted to subvert the legal process of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.





“What are your motives? If you are interested in the good of the party, is this what you should be doing at this time,?” he asked

It would be recalled that at Asaba, the party resolution from its National Executive Committee (NEC), granted a 12 months extension for Abure led Party and ratified the expulsion of the factional NPS, Dr Abayomi Arabambi and suspended Bashiru Lamidi Apapa pending the decision of its next convention.

