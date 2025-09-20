Judiciary is bedrock of democracy — Aiyedatiwa

…..gets rousing welcome in Akure after Supreme Court victory

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the judiciary as the bedrock of society, stressing that fairness, equity, and justice remain essential for sustaining democracy.

The governor stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters who gathered at Democracy Park, Akure, to give him a rousing welcome back from Abuja following his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election.

Aiyedatiwa expressed profound gratitude to God, the people of Ondo State, and all who stood by him throughout the legal process.

He commended his legal team for their professionalism and the judiciary for delivering justice without fear or favour.

The governor also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership, noting that “when a good leader steers the affairs of a nation, fairness and equity prevail.”

“I thank the people of Ondo State for entrusting us with their mandate and for standing by us during the election and the court process.

“This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to every citizen of this state,” Aiyedatiwa declared.

In his goodwill message, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, hailed the judgment as a victory for the people, affirming that their votes were not wasted.

Former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Oluboyo, praised Aiyedatiwa for making history by winning across all local government areas of the state, assuring citizens of quality leadership and delivery of dividends of democracy.

Also, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Omowumi Ohwovoriole, described the judgment as “the end of discussion” over the last election, expressing confidence that the governor would usher in development, peace, and tranquillity in the state.

Dignitaries present at the reception included the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; the First Lady, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa; the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti

Others include the Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; members of the State Executive Council; APC stalwarts; and local government and LCDA chairmen, among other eminent personalities.

