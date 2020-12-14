Judicial correspondents condole with Oyo judiciary over Chief Registrar’s death

The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Oyo State has condoled with the Oyo State Judiciary over the untimely death of the late Chief Registrar, Mrs Fatima Adenike Badrudeen, describing it as arise shock and a loss to the entire judiciary in the state.

NAJUC in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare and the secretary, Sunday Ogunyemi, described Mrs Badrudeen as a woman of excellent professionalism and sympathised with the judiciary and the family of the deceased Chief Registrar for the loss.

The association described the deceased as a dutiful and meticulous administrator whose absence will be sorely missed, adding that as a magistrate, she diligently dispensed justice without fair or favour as the Chief Registrar, she displayed excellent administrative skills to ensure the smooth running of judicial activities in the state.

The Association noted that the deceased left the state Judiciary when her wealth of knowledge is mostly needed to improve the justice dispensation process and prayed that God will grant her Aljanah Firdaus and grant her family and the judiciary the fortitude to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

Judicial correspondents console with Oyo judiciary over Chief Registrar’s death