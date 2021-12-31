Judicial autonomy critical to dispensation of justice — Gombe gov

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated that his administration believes that a strong and independent judiciary will facilitate fair and easy dispensation of justice, especially in a democratic dispensation.

The governor stated this during a special court session at the State’s High Court Complex to mark the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year in Gombe.

He also stressed that it would aid the overall transformation of the judicial system as one of the three arms of government in the area of checks and balances as well as separation of powers

The governor further assured of his government’s willingness to continue to support and sponsor manpower development and training as well as other aspects of welfare of senior judges and other judiciary staff in the state so as to maintain the production of well-equipped and skilled officers.

The governor said, his administration is determined to ensure autonomy of both the judiciary and legislature in line with the principle of separation of powers, reason why he recently assented to the law granting financial autonomy of the judiciary and legislative arms of government in the state.

He observed that the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year of the judiciary is significant as it gives members of the bar and the bench the opportunity to embark on sober reflection, self-assessment and critical examination of its achievements and challenges in the preceding year.

The governor commended the judiciary for the achievements recorded by the courts in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities in the last legal year, noting with satisfaction.

the speedy dispensation of cases, especially in the lower courts where bulk of the cases are usually filed and presented for hearing.

Earlier, the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga, had said the state’s judiciary was able to hear and determine a total of 10, 270 cases out of the 14,714 litigations, comprising both civil and criminal cases in the year under review.

