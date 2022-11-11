Judges praise ‘The Set Up’ and Zenith Band, eliminate ‘De Kings Rhythm’ as Trophy Extra Special Band heats up

The third season of the Trophy Extra Special Band show kicked off with two banging episodes where we saw 11 bands leave their hearts on the stage as they battled for the grand prize of 10 million naira and a brand-new set of musical instruments. Some bands had us grooving from start to finish, while others left us sorely dissatisfied. These episodes saw guest judges, the energetic Yinka Davis and Oga Boss, Illbliss, join the super-talented judges, Cobhams Asuquo and Made Kuti.

Episode three of the Trophy Extra Special Band came with tension, suspense and drama, as the judges had the difficult task of eliminating some of the participating bands from the competition. But before the judges went ahead to lay down the axe, both judges and the audience were thrilled with the wonderful sounds of highlife music. These bands came out guns blazing, playing their hearts out to fight for their place in the competition — and a chance to win the grand prize of 10 million naira and a brand new set of musical instruments!

The show kicked-off with a continuation of the task set before the contestants —creating melodic, highlife versions of several Nigerian songs. The judges —Cobhams Asuquo, Made Kuti and guest judge, Illbliss— were all keen on identifying bands that understood the assignment set before them, hoping to pick out the nitty-gritty elements that made a song truly highlife.

‘Berry Tunes’ opened this episode, with an upbeat and rhythmic highlife tempo of Bank W’s Lagos Party. The judges, at the end of the performance, were not totally convinced about the band’s performance, citing that there was a need for the band to present a more dynamic performance on stage.

‘The Set Up’ came to the stage with one goal —to blow the minds of the audience and judges. And they did! Rendering Kizz Daniel’s Oshe with a modified and exciting twist, the band sent the live audience into cheers. This excitement also passed on to the judges who commended the band for understanding the assignment given to them. ‘Zenith Band’ and ‘Alatika’ both put in solid performances, with the judges praising their tenacity, but further noting certain areas that needed improvement.

Towards the end of the show, the judges had to execute their most difficult task —eliminating contestants. “You all are good instrumentalists and artists,” Made Kuti said, “because the fact is that you have broken through the barrier of having to pick up an instrument and master it. This has already placed you on a path to success. However, this is a show. Someone has got to go. Someone has got to stay.”

After words of encouragement from the judges, Made announced that ‘Kings Rhythm’ were the band to be eliminated from the competition.

The next episode promises to be even more fun, with the bands bringing “owambe” vibes with their Fuji renditions.