Judge’s absence stalls Auxiliary’s trial in Ibadan

The absence of the Presiding Justice, Bayo Taiwo has forced the adjournment of the trial of the former chairman, Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, a.k.a Auxiliary, at the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Counsel to both parties were seated, anticipating the commencement of the trial, but were shocked when the Registrar announced the adjournment of all the cases scheduled for the day.

The development attracted mixed feelings from some of the lawyers and the spectators that were present in the court.

Olalekan Ojo (SAN) appeared for the defendant while Mrs Olubisi Bolarinwa, Senior State Counsel, appeared for the state.

In a sideline interview, Counsel to the Auxiliary, Ojo, said no reason was given for the absence of the Presiding Judge.

“The Court did not sit, and no reason was given as to maybe the judge was away on a conference, retreat or other official engagement. All the lawyers were in court and we were all stunned at the development.

“We were already all seated in court, and at about 9:25 AM, the Registrar, addressing the Court, just announced to the lawyers that the Court was not going to sit and and all the cases were adjourned.”

Tribune Online recall that, the case which started at the Fiat Court 2, Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan presided over by Justice Bayo Taiwo has moved to Court 7 under the same Lordship.

Auxiliary, who was also a former chairman of the state disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS) is facing trial on 17 count charges involving armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, possession of firearms, including one AK-47 assault rifle, two SMG rifles with magazines.

The offence, according to the prosecutor is contrary to any punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The matter with suit number I/74c/2024: State Versus Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary) is before Justice Bayo Taiwo. The Defendant was in court on Wednesday.

The case is one of the ongoing trials of the former Oyo NURTW boss. The case revolves on offences allegedly committed on 29th of May, 2023, at about 2 PM at the Ikolaba, Ibadan residence of Governor Seyi Makinde.

