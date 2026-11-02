Judge stops EFCC from arresting Honda Nigeria executives, dealers, associates

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of the Lagos Division of the High Court of Lagos State has granted an interim injunction restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting, detaining or otherwise restricting the liberty of Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited and more than 200 other applicants pending the determination of a substantive suit before the court.

The interim restraining order followed an application instituted by the Honda companies, their executives, dealers, distributors, business associates and other individuals and business entities.

Before the presiding judge reached a decision, the applicants approached the court to seek protection of their fundamental rights in connection with an ongoing EFCC investigation.

The applicants specifically raised concerns over alleged invitations for questioning, threats of arrest and detention, and potential interference with their rights to personal liberty, freedom of movement and privacy.

The motion for an interim injunction was moved by Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), who led the legal team comprising Akinwale Irokosu, A. Apara and T. Aluko on behalf of the applicants.

In its ruling, the court granted the first prayer sought by the applicants and held that the relief effectively covered the remaining prayers contained in the application.

In their application, the applicants had asked the court to restrain the anti-graft agency, its officers, agents and representatives from arresting, detaining or otherwise depriving them or their officers of their personal liberty in relation to the ongoing investigation until the substantive matter is determined.

The applicants also sought orders preventing the anti-graft agency from compelling them or their officers to report for questioning, issuing further invitations to certain applicants, dealers, distributors and associates, as well as engaging in acts of harassment, intimidation or threats of arrest.

In addition, the applicants asked the court to stop the EFCC from arresting or detaining individual applicants solely on the basis that they failed or were unable to honour further invitations connected to the investigation.

They also sought an order preventing the commission from taking any steps to restrict their liberty without strict compliance with constitutional provisions, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and other applicable laws.

The suit was filed pursuant to Sections 34, 35, 37, 40, 43 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside relevant provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

Justice Ogunjobi adjourned the case until November 13, 2026, for further proceedings.